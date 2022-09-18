New Government policy introduced to protect productive land

The Government has released a new policy to protect land where produce such as fruit and vegetables grows.

File image: Farm gate. (Source: istock.com)

Environment Minister David Parker says it will provide security for both Aotearoa’s domestic food supply and primary exports.

“The national policy statement will greatly improve how we protect highly-productive land from inappropriate subdivision, use and development.

“We need to house our people and to feed them too. Our cities and towns need to grow but not at the expense of the land that’s best suited to grow our food,” Parker said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He says councils will now have to manage highly productive land to ensure it’s available for growing vegetables, fruit and other produce.

Trade Minister Damien O’Connor said productive land provides food for Kiwis and has significant economic and employment benefits.

“Our Fit for a Better World roadmap that we developed with the sector will add $44 billion over 10 years to our primary sector exports, but is dependent on maintaining access to our highly productive soils.

“Today’s changes enhance protection for our highly productive land giving farmers, growers, and other food producers certainty into the future, and provide greater economic security for all New Zealanders,” he said.

O’Connor said in the past 20 years 35,000 hectares of highly productive land has been carved up for urban or rural residential development, while 170,000 hectares of the land has been converted to lifestyle blocks.

“Once land is built on, it can no longer be used to grow food and fibre.

READ MORE: Overseas firms buy more sheep, beef farms for forestry conversion

ADVERTISEMENT

“That’s why we are moving to protect our most fertile and versatile land, especially in our main food production areas like Auckland, Waikato, Hawke’s Bay, Horowhenua and Canterbury,” he said.

Associate Agriculture Minister Meka Whaitiri say the Government has worked with local authorities, industry, growers, and Māori organisations to develop the policy.

“This policy statement supports the sector by ensuring our best land will remain available for food and fibre production,” Meka Whaitiri said.