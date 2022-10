A Gisborne forestry worker has died in a workplace accident this afternoon.

A logging truck (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Police told 1News they were notified of a workplace incident on Wharekopae Road, Ngatapa that took place around 2pm.

After attending, police confirmed the incident was a "sudden death" at a forestry site.

WorkSafe has been notified and is investigating the incident.