Animal euthanasia drug stolen from vehicle in Palmerston North

Police have issued a warning after veterinary drugs used to euthanise animals were stolen in Palmerston North this week.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Pentobarbitone, a high-risk substance which can be life-threatening if ingested, was taken from a vehicle in the Roslyn area overnight on Wednesday, police said.

Police have now issued a warning for members of the public to secure valuable and hazardous tools and equipment, especially if vehicles are parked in driveways or on the side of the road overnight.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area between the hours of 10pm Wednesday, November 2 and 7.30am Thursday, November 3 have been urged to contact police on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Anyone who comes across discarded medicine bottles have been recommended to leave them where they were found and to contact police immediately on 111.

