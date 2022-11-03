Westland 'escaped a bullet' with weather, mayor says

Westland "escaped a bullet this time" with the significant rain forecast for overnight, mayor Helen Lash says.

Westland could potentially have seen 500mm of rain across yesterday and this morning, 1News meteorologist Dan Corbett said yesterday. An orange heavy rain warning is in place for the district until 10am today.

Lash told Breakfast this morning it was "windy and wet" overnight, but not as bad as it could have been.

"We have been here before, it's the nature of where we live...for the people, they get a bit annoyed at these warnings and the dangers don't eventuate, but on the same token we have a responsibility of care so putting everybody on alert has to happen.

"We escaped a bullet this time, we really did," Lash said.

"It was still a very nerve-wracking time because at the end of the day, you don't actually know what that weather is going to do."

She added that a number of roads had been closed last night because of flooding, and teams were out assessing them this morning.

"Until that's moved away and those roads have been assessed for damage, we do ask people to not venture out if they can avoid it, and if they do venture out then to take extreme care because we've got a lot of roads to cover," she said.

"Rome wasn't built in a day, we've got a lot of things that we've got to get out and tend to, it's the nature of the beast really."