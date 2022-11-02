Up to half a metre of rain forecast for parts of Westland

Some "nasty weather" is on the way for parts of the South Island this week, with heavy rain and severe gales expected to lash the West Coast today and tomorrow.

It comes as a front, preceded by strong and moist northerly winds, is expected to move onto the South Island from the west today, before moving slowly northeast tomorrow, according to MetService.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for Buller from 6am to 10pm today; Westland from 1am today to 9am tomorrow; the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers about and south of Arthurs Pass between 4am today to 9am tomorrow; the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers from 1am to 1pm tomorrow; and Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound until 6am today.

ADVERTISEMENT

A heavy rain watch is in place for Tasman west of Motueka from 9am to 9pm tomorrow; and Richmond and Bryant Range, including the Rai Valley area, from 12pm to 12am tomorrow.

A strong wind watch is in place for Southland west of Riversdale and Winton, the Queenstown Lakes District and Central Otago until 5am today.

Parts of the West Coast will be the worst-hit, with places like Westland potentially seeing 500mm of rain, 1News meteorologist Dan Corbett said.

Heavy rain file image. (Source: istock.com)

The coast could also see 100 to 150mm of rain, and 130-140km/h winds.

Corbett said "strong and severe, damaging winds" will also batter Fiordland right through to Canterbury, before tracking north to the North Island tomorrow.

"It's quite a nasty spell. Watch for the risks for some slips, strong and damaging winds, and that of course will churn its way through.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Do take some care."