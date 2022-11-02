After 'atmospheric river' hits part of south, humidity 'spike' in north

Source: 1News

After another 'atmospheric river' drenches parts of the South Island today, the same weather system is expected to see humidity 'spike' further north.

Up to half a metre of rain could fall in parts of Westland, with an orange heavy rain warning in place for Buller until 10pm, Westland from 1am today to 9am tomorrow; the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers about and south of Arthurs Pass between 4am today to 9am tomorrow; the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers from 1am to 1pm tomorrow; and Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound until 6am today.

There are also rain and wind watches in place for other parts of the South Island.

NIWA meteorologist Chris Brandolino told Breakfast the 'atmospheric river' that was hitting the West Coast could see rivers rise sharply and potential slips.

Read More

As the system weakened and moved north, it would bring humidity to the upper North Island. It was caused by air flows coming from the tropics and sub tropics as well as warmer ocean temperatures.

While they weren't "that warm", they were warm enough to throw up lots of moisture, making it more humid.

While temperatures would cool slightly later in the week, there would be further humidity next week.

