Several people 'assisting' police investigation into Canterbury fire

Police say they have "strong lines of inquiry" into the cause of the overnight blaze north of Christchurch and that several people are "assisting" with their investigations.

Police inspector Peter Cooper told 1News the community had helped police identify some people of interest, who could help explain how the huge 200-hectare fire started.

Cooper said the fire is believed to have started on Pegasus Beach, just beyond the beach carpark.

"We have some indications from members of the public that there were people around that area that may be of interest to us. We can't actually establish what they've done at this stage [but] they are of interest to us and our investigation will continue through the day.

"The assumption at this time of year is that fireworks may have been involved and that is something we'll look into today to see if that is the cause, but it's too early to say."

The comments came following a community meeting with evacuated Woodend Beach Holiday Park residents this morning, as the huge 200-hectare fire still burns despite the best efforts of Fire and Emergency New Zealand to put out the blaze overnight.

A number of helicopters are tackling the blaze this morning.

Around 130 people were evacuated as a massive fire at Pegasus Beach, north of Christchurch, quickly moved south.

Fire and Emegency New Zealand said the Woodend Beach Holiday Park was evacuated as a precaution, with its approximately 130 residents being helped to move by Waimakariri Civil Defence and police to the Woodend Community Centre.

Many of them were at a meeting this morning. When the police said they were speaking to people about the fire, there were groans from evacuated residents.

An investigator has been on the scene since early this morning and residents will be advised at 2pm as to whether they can return home.

FENZ assistant commander Colin Russell said the holiday park was in the "direct path of the fire".

In a press conference this morning, Russell said around 70 firefighters had battled the blaze overnight, that had spread across a 5km and 200ha area.

Russell said the main objective was to protect the holiday park and its residents, a task he said had been successful.

Firefighters are battling a huge vegetation fire at Pegasus Beach, north of Christchurch. (Source: 1News)

"We've also managed to save any property damage, we have no reports of property damage at this stage, so that part of the operation has been successful.

"The operation will continue today, with seven fire crews supported by tankers and five helicopters flying into the guts of the fire and make some impact on the fire today."

Waimakariri District Mayor Dan Gordon acknowledged the efforts of the fire crews and those who had helped evacuate the holiday park.

"I've been talking to some of [the evacuees] this morning and they're in good heart and looking forward to a further briefing later."

Firefighters carried out structure protection at the camping ground overnight and tackled spot fires. Heavy machinery was also used to create a firebreak on Pipeline Rd, which runs off Ferry Rd and the Pines Beach end.

"To the best of our knowledge we have not lost any homes or property but it’s hard to get a complete picture during the night. We will be making an aerial reconnaissance at first light and we will get a better idea of the extent of the fire then," Russell said.

Many residents in Woodend Beach also self-evacuated overnight, with some having to transport horses out of the area.

Horses being evacuated from Woodend Beach as a raging fire threatens the community. (Source: 1News)

Many in the community helped to round up and evacuate 53 horses from one property, a task that Diamond Racing's Aimee Edmonds said was not easy.

"They were all in individual paddocks, so it was going out, getting them into the barn and finding enough floats for them to get carted away. It's been a big job and a lot of people have come in to help so that's been great," she told 1News.

Edmonds said as soon as there was word of the fire threatening the horses, people rang offering to help evacuate them.

Woodend Beach residents began to evacuate late on Wednesday as the fire threatened their community. (Source: 1News)

"It's been pretty hectic, everyone's been doing their best to get them off the property. It's been crazy but things are starting to settle down now."

The horses were being transported to a range of properties in the wider area away from the smoke and flames.