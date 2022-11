One person has died after a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Christchurch on Tuesday.

Police said they responded to reports of the crash on Pound Rd at 5.35am.

Part of the road was closed at the time while emergency services attended the scene.

One person was transported to hospital, however, today they died as a result of their injuries, police said.

"Our condolences are with their family at this time."

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.