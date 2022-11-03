Man charged six weeks after Invercargill hit-and-run

A man has been charged with careless driving following a hit-and-run incident in Invercargill in September, the victim of which is still recovering.

Police emergency at a crime scene. (Source: 1News)

The incident happened on September 25, at about 6.30am on Marama Ave South in Ōtātara, Invercargill when a 19-year-old man sustained critical injuries after being hit.

Detective Sergeant Scott Mackenzie said an investigation has been completed and a 22-year-old local man will appear in the Invercargill District Court on 17 November 2022, to face charges of careless driving causing injury and failing to stop and ascertain injury.

"The victim is continuing to recover from his injuries," Mackenzie said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Police would like to thank the media and members of the public who came forward with information that assisted the investigation.

Read More Man in Dunedin ICU after Invercargill hit-and-run

"Police would also like to thank and acknowledge the victim’s parents and family at this very difficult time."