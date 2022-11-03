Man charged six weeks after Invercargill hit-and-run

Source: 1News

A man has been charged with careless driving following a hit-and-run incident in Invercargill in September, the victim of which is still recovering.

Police emergency at a crime scene.

Police emergency at a crime scene. (Source: 1News)

The incident happened on September 25, at about 6.30am on Marama Ave South in Ōtātara, Invercargill when a 19-year-old man sustained critical injuries after being hit.

Detective Sergeant Scott Mackenzie said an investigation has been completed and a 22-year-old local man will appear in the Invercargill District Court on 17 November 2022, to face charges of careless driving causing injury and failing to stop and ascertain injury.

"The victim is continuing to recover from his injuries," Mackenzie said.

"Police would like to thank the media and members of the public who came forward with information that assisted the investigation.

Read More

"Police would also like to thank and acknowledge the victim’s parents and family at this very difficult time."

New ZealandSouthlandAccidents

Popular Stories

1

Woman charged with murder, arson after man's death in 2013

2

First ever All Blacks XV team named to face Ireland A

3

Cure Kids CEO weighs in after Starship rejects $570k donation

4

Heidi Klum reveals how giant worm Halloween costume was made

5

Ardern attends 'unique' moment land is handed back to mana whenua

Latest Stories

Tom Brady wanted to avoid Gisele Bundchen divorce for their kids

Several people 'assisting' police investigation into Canterbury fire

Countdown workers get 12% pay rise, union 'excited'

Jacinda Ardern speaks with media from Tauranga

Japanese shelter as North Korea continues missile tests

Related Stories

Nationwide safety issues found at aerodromes by transport investigator

Police seek witnesses after fatal car, bus crash near Hamilton

Body pulled from Lake Rotorua

Outgoing Gore mayor's request for election recount denied