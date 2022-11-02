Murder charge laid after three-month-old baby dies

A man is now facing a murder charge following the death of a three-month-old baby in late September.

Baby (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

The baby was taken to Middlemore Hospital on September 18 with serious injuries and died at Starship Hospital on September 29.

As part of a homicide investigation, a 31-year-old man was charged late last month with wounding with intent to injure.

However, the charge has now been upgraded to murder.

Police say “he was expected to appear in the Manukau District Court by audio visual link today”.