3-month-old baby dies in Starship, homicide probe launched

Source: 1News

A homicide investigation has been launched after a three-month-old baby died in Auckland's Starship Hospital this morning.

A newborn baby holding their parent's hand.

A newborn baby holding their parent's hand. (Source: istock.com)

Police said the baby was taken to Middlemore Hospital on Sunday, September 18 with serious injuries.

"The baby was subsequently transported to Starship Hospital, however has sadly died in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"A 31-year-old male was last week charged with wounding with intent to injure and is due to re-appear in the Manukau District Court on October 17 2022."

Police say further charges are being considered.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

