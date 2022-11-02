Drug smuggling ringleader handed 16-year jail sentence

The ringleader of a sophisticated drug smuggling operation who became the target of an extensive investigation by Customs and the police has been sentenced to 16 years in jail.

1. Quantity of MDMA/Ecstasy seized in Operation Resist. (Source: NZ Customs)

Sami Zagros, 32, appeared for sentencing at the High Court in Christchurch today, on a series of drug smuggling, money laundering and related charges.

Customs investigations manager Cam Moore said Zagros became the target of an extensive joint investigation in 2018 after Customs and the police became aware of a "sophisticated" network smuggling methamphetamine, mostly from Mexico and the USA, which was then distributed throughout Aotearoa.

"Investigations found the man was clearly a ringleader running a network of people for drug smuggling and distribution," Moore said.

The criminal proceeds were laundered through bitcoin and then used by Zagros to fund "a lavish lifestyle in New Zealand".

Zagros was arrested by Customs in early September 2018, and accepted responsibility smuggling or attempting to smuggle about eight kilograms of methamphetamine into New Zealand, hidden in goods like wedding gifts, toys, and clothing, between May and September 2018.

2. Some of the cash and assets seized in Operation Resist. (Source: NZ Customs)

Moore said the quantity of methamphetamine imported by the criminal enterprise is equal to around 400,000 average common doses.

Around 14,000 MDMA (ecstasy) tablets were discovered during the execution of search warrants at a Christchurch storage unit linked to Zagros.

The tablets found at the storage unit identically matched two dozen tablets that were also found at Zagros' personal address.

The joint Customs-led operation, dubbed "Operation Resist" also seized about $400,000 in cash and property from Zagros and his associates.

"Significant time, resources, and effort [were put] into breaking up this transnational organised criminal operation, which has led to a total of 41 successful convictions against those involved," Moore said.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Johnson said police remain committed to working with Customs and other partner agencies to disrupt drug networks.