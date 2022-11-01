Gold Trip wins Melbourne Cup

Gold Trip has brushed aside an international challenge to win the Melbourne Cup, giving one of Australia's biggest stables a breakthrough in the race.

Mark Zahra riding Gold Trip winning Race 7, the Lexus Melbourne Cup. (Source: Getty)

One of five runners for co-trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, Gold Trip defeated Emissary and stablemate High Emocean.

Mark Zahra gave Gold Trip a perfect ride, who also celebrated his first win in the race.

Maher has completed a career sweep of the Melbourne spring carnival's most important races.

ADVERTISEMENT

He trained Jameka to win the 2016 Caulfield Cup and teamed up with Eustace for Cox Plate glory in 2020.

It was a triumph for an old-fashioned approach to Australia's most fantastic race - as well as perseverance.

Winning horse Gold Trip, followed by Emissary and High Emocean. (Source: Melbourne Cup)

None of the Melbourne Cup runners has been as busy during the spring as Gold Trip.

The import went agonisingly close to winning the Caulfield Cup before taking his place against the elite in the Cox Plate and finishing unplaced.

But under the urging of Zahra, Gold Trip delivered only the second win of his career and his first in Australia.