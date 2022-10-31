Heavy rain, wind to continue for parts of the country this week

Heavy rain and strong winds are set to continue this week with weather watches in place across the North and South Islands.

An orange heavy rain warning is in place for Bay of Plenty from Opotiki eastwards, Gisborne ranges and about East Cape until 9pm tonight.

Rain is expected to become heavier later this morning with a further 60 to 90mm of rain forecast for the ranges. Peak rates are set to hit 15 to 25mm/h in the ranges.

Westland south of Otira is also under an orange heavy rain warning from 1am on Wednesday through to 9am on Thursday.

Around 200 to 300mm of rain in the ranges south of Otira is expected and 300 to 400mm could accumulate on the ranges between Ross and Bruce Bay.

Everywhere else in the region can expect 100 to 150mm of rain to accumulate. Peak rainfall of 20 to 30 mm/h is expected in the ranges from Wednesday morning to Wednesday night, and another period of heavy rain fall is possible on Thursday morning.

Heavy rain warnings are also in place for Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Lewis Pass, Otago lakes and rivers and Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound.

Canterbury lakes and rivers will see heavy rain for 29 hours from 4am Wednesday through to 9am Thursday.

Otago lakes and rivers can expect periods of heavy rain from 1am Wednesday to 6am Thursday.

Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound will also see periods of heavy rain from 12am to 12pm on Wednesday.

Strong wind watches are also in place for the Canterbury High Country, Fiordland, Southland west of Lumsden, and Queenstown Lakes.

Canterbury High Country will see northwest winds, possibly reaching severe gales, from 12am Wednesday to 3am Thursday.

Fiordland, Southland, and Queenstown Lakes can also expect northwest winds, possibly reaching severe gales, from 6pm Tuesday to 6am Wednesday.

It comes after a weekend of wild weather with heavy rain warnings in Auckland and Bay of Plenty yesterday.