Heavy rain to continue across upper North Island

Auckland and much of the upper North Island are staying inside as wet weather continues to cast a spell over what seemed to be a run of sunshine.

Auckland, Great Barrier Island, Northland and the Bay of Plenty, Gisborne ranges and about East Cape are currently under an orange heavy rain warning.

Auckland, Great Barrier Island and Northland can expect a further 40 to 70 mm of rain to accumulate on top of what has already fallen, with peak rates expected to be 25 to 35 mm/h in localised downpours, according to MetService.

It is expected that the rainfall for Auckland and Northland will last until 4pm this afternoon.

Despite the weather, the Auckland marathon carried on as planned.

The Bay of Plenty, Gisborne ranges and about East Cape can expect 110 to 130 mm of rain at peak rates of 15 to 25 mm/h, potentially easing overnight.

They can expect the rainfall to last 28-30 hours, hopefully ending at 8 pm on Monday.

A heavy rain watch is in place for the central North Island hill country from Waitomo and North Taranaki to Tongariro National Park, Waikato, Taupo and the Coromandel Peninsula.

MetServive is advising motorists in all areas facing poor weather to drive to the conditions as surface flooding, and slips could prove hazardous.