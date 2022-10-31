Auckland CBD dairy ram-raided for third time this year

A central Auckland convenience store has been ram-raided for the second time in six weeks.

Police responded to a report of a burglary at Wynyard Mart on Halsey Street in Auckland's CBD at around 12.45am.

It's understood a group of offenders used a vehicle to break into the store, police said.

They fled the scene in the same vehicle after being confronted by a member of the public.

The owner of the store, who didn't want to be identified, said the incident is the latest in a string of burglaries happening "again and again".

"This is the third time this year."

Police said enquiries are underway to identify the offenders and to see if anything was taken.

This morning's incident comes just six weeks after Wynyard Mart was targeted by four offenders who reversed a car through the front entrance.