An Auckland convenience store has been left damaged after it was ram-raided early on Thursday morning.

Police said it was called to the scene on Halsey St in Wynyard Quarter about 2.25am.

Four offenders tried to the kick the doors of Wynyard Mart in before reversing a car through the front entrance.

Inquiries into the burglary are ongoing, which includes a review of the CCTV footage, police said.

No arrests have been made at this stage.