Ardern taking advice on how NZ can 'ramp up' Iran response

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has hinted the Government is looking to take further action against Iran.

She told Breakfast on Monday she's seeking advice from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) about "how we can continue to ramp up New Zealand's response".

"We will keep looking at what we can do to take an additional ongoing position on the situation in Iran."

Ardern rejected accusations the Government hadn't taken a strong enough position against the violent crackdown on anti-regime protests.

"At the risk of sounding a bit defensive, we were very clear in our position.

"We condemned what happened, we continue to condemn the retaliation that we saw in response to the protests," she said.

"We do however continue to look at what more we can do."

It comes after the release of the two Kiwi travel influencers who had been detained in Iran for 14 weeks.

The Prime Minister said the Government's response to Iran was a balancing act as diplomatic negotiations to secure the pair's release continued.

"What we tried to do as a nation was try to do both - be true to our values as a country and what we saw, and respond to that, whilst at the same time managing a very difficult situation where we had two New Zealanders in Iran."