Protesters burn passports, hijabs outside Iranian embassy

Protesters burnt hijabs and their Iranian passports outside Wellington's Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran today.

Green MP Golriz Gharhaman with other protesters. (Source: 1News)

Demonstrators in Iran have been facing a violent government crackdown. Protests were sparked there and around the world by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody, after she was arrested for violating the Islamic Republic's strict dress code.

New Zealand has seen a number of protests against the Iranian regime since Amini's death last month.

Iran-born Green MP Golriz Gharhaman, who has been vocal in her support for protesters in Iran and has previously cut her hair in solidarity, attended today's event in Wellington.

Protesters also ripped the embassy's sign off and stomped on it.

It comes after a Kiwi couple detained in Iran for several months were released earlier this week.

Social media influencers Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray entered the country in July, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday they had now left the country and were "safe and well".

The Government has updated travel warnings for Iran and is urging New Zealanders currently in that country to depart.