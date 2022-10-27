Influencers released from Iran 'extremely relieved' to be with family

The Kiwi couple detained in Iran for several months say they are "extremely relieved" to be back with their families.

Christopher ‘Topher’ Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray pictured in Alaska. Source: Instagram (Source: Supplied)

It was revealed yesterday social media influencers Topher Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray had been released after several months detention in the country.

Media, including 1News, had agreed to delay reporting on their plight.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday said they had left the country and were "safe and well".

The pair released a statement today.

"We are extremely relieved and happy to be back with our families,” they said.

"We are most grateful to all those who have supported us over recent months and thank them sincerely for all their help during this challenging chapter in our Expedition Earth journey.

"We are safe and well, however we would ask for privacy for ourselves and our families over the coming days while we collect our bearings and enjoy being reunited with our families."

Richwhite is the son of high-profile investment banker David Richwhite. Thackwray is the founder of former online fashion platform, Fashbae. The pair were married in New Zealand in June and departed shortly afterwards to continue their global tour.

