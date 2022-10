Several roads in Auckland's Onehunga are now open again after a single-vehicle crash forced a number of closures this morning.

The Onehunga off-ramp, Onehunga Harbour Road and Onehunga Mall Road were all affected after the crash brought down powerlines.

There were no injuries to report, police said.

Waka Kotahi said the roads were open again at around 10.35am.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.