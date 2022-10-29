Six60: High winds force postponement of Wellington show

Forecast high winds have seen Kiwi musicians Six60 postpone tonight's Wellington show until tomorrow.

Six60 play in London (Source: Getty)

The band made the announcement on social media this afternoon, saying "dangerously high wind gusts" meant it wasn't safe to play at Sky Stadium.

With conditions due to ease overnight, they were confident of playing at the same time tomorrow.

"Safety is our number one priority and this is not a call we have made lightly, and we can't wait to bring you all a world-class show tomorrow night," the band said in a statement.

"All we can do is make it up to you tomorrow by putting on our best show possible, and giving you everything we've got."

All tickets were valid for Sunday, while those unable to make the new date can contact Ticketek for refunds.