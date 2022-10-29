Scheme aims to improve financial services in small communities

Source: 1News

As the world increasingly goes digital, it's becoming even harder for those who struggle with technology or have a weak internet connection.

Throw in a lack of banking services and people in small towns are finding it tough, so a new scheme is seeing banks fund financial advisors in these areas.

The New Zealand Bankers’ Association (NZBA) and FinCap have provided $5 million for financial mentors in small communities.

“The reason the banks wanted to fund this was there's a bit of a gap in terms of people who are making the transition, particularly to online or digital banking,” said NZBA CEO Roger Beaumont.

“The Reserve Bank's carrying out a major review of the money and cash system. There are also trials of four regional banking hubs in small communities - the central bank's keeping an eye on those too.”

It's hoped the hubs and the new service will bridge the gap.

“This means everything, from a younger person who might be struggling with understanding how to open a bank account, or an older person who is managing that transition to digital banking, and having the time and patience to spend with them to help them be really confident with learning digital banking in an area that may not have banking services,” Beaumont said.

