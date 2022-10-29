All Blacks survive scare against Japan despite Retallick's red

Relive 1News' live coverage of tonight's Northern Tour Test between the All Blacks and the Brave Blossoms from Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

Please refresh the page for the latest.

For live updates of tonight's Rugby World Cup Quarterfinal between the Black Ferns and Wales, click here.

FT: JPN 31-38 NZL

NZL THREE! Well after 13 phases they can't get out of their 22 and there's a penalty for the All Blacks. Mo'unga bizarrely takes the shot at goal to finish the game but that doesn't put a dent in tonight's match - Japan were sensational and the All Blacks have some thinking to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

That's it for us tonight. Have a good weekend and go the Black Ferns!

78min: JPN 31-35 NZL

JPN TRY! GAME ON IN TOKYO! Japan are clean from the lineout. A couple of hit ups and they're in. Two minutes left. Can Japan make history?! The TMO wanted to check the grounding but the try stands. HERE WE GO!

76min: JPN 24-35 NZL

All Blacks continue to play attacking rugby despite the man down and it's costly! They lose it and Japan kick it back towards the ABs' line. Mo'unga scrambles back to get the ball but he's tackled. Gets up to go again but he didn't release the ball! Japan penalty! They kick for touch and with a lineout near the NZ line, it's all on!

75min: JPN 24-35 NZL

Superb from the All Blacks pack! Clarke tacks on the side of the scrum to make up numbers and the front row gets it done. Japan's front row pops up and it's a penalty for the ABs. Mo'unga clears and All Blacks get a lineout 30m from their own line.

ADVERTISEMENT

73min: JPN 24-35 NZL

Six phases gets them to the All Blacks' 22 and then it comes wide to the left with numbers. Reece makes the needed tackle 10m from his line. Japan try to recycle it quick but there's a knock on! That's a heartbreaker!

70min: JPN 24-35 NZL

All Blacks aren't afraid to move the ball despite the numbers disadvantage but it's cost them here as they're penalised for double movement. Japan kick for touch and find touch on halfway. Final 10 minutes here. Japan running out of time but they know they have a shot here.

68min: JPN 24-35 NZL

Another penalty against Japan here as they desperately attempt to get the ball back. Mo'unga finds touch again. Lineout now 25m from Japan's line.

67min: JPN 24-35 NZL

ADVERTISEMENT

Japan go over the top with their lineout and fly into the All Blacks' 22. They go right again but Lienert-Brown makes a great tackle to bundle the runner into touch. Welcome back to Test rugby, ALB! All Blacks lineout 10m from their own line and they get some reprieve at it as Japan are penalised for leaning across. Mo'unga clears for a lineout 10m from halfway.

65min: JPN 24-35 NZL

NZL RED! A chance goes begging for Japan! A sitting duck of an intercept but it goes to ground! The crowd can't believe it. Time is off though - the TMO is asking for a potential foul play check on Retallick. Replays show Retallick making contact with the back of the neck, no mitigating factors and he's gone - with it being a red, that may well be Retallick's tour over.

Strap in folks, we're in for a wild finish!

64min: JPN 24-35 NZL

The All Blacks scrum milks another penalty. Mo'unga tries to find touch but he can't! Japan take it in, heaves it away and says no 5m lineout for you - have it 40m away instead!

63min: JPN 24-35 NZL

ADVERTISEMENT

All Blacks go to a cross kick off the restart and while Clarke soars to pull it in, he's then bundled into touch. Japan lineout 10m inside the ABs half but as it comes to the backline, there's a knock on. All Blacks scrum on halfway.

61min: JPN 24-35 NZL

NZL TRY! The All Blacks continue to run straight at this Japan defence and after another lengthy phase, Sotutu rolls off a tackle and dives in to score. Back out to an 11 point lead here but this Tokyo crowd are right in this contest.

59min: JPN 24-28 NZL

Japan clears from the restart and the All Blacks, finally, keep the ball in hand and go back to basics. It builds for 10 phases before Japan give away a penalty. Mo'unga kicks for the corner and finds it. All Blacks lineout 10m from the Japan line.

56min: JPN 24-28 NZL

JPN TRY! And finally the All Blacks' pointless kick is punished! Christie runs from his ruck to kick and is met by a giant in NZ-born Dearns who charges it down and recovers the ball. He streaks away to score and we're back to a tight one in Tokyo!

ADVERTISEMENT

54min: JPN 17-28 NZL

The All Blacks look to build again with another 8 phases of play in the forwards but they're penalised as they don't release at a ruck 4m from the line! Japan's defence frustrates the ABs again!

52min: JPN 17-28 NZL

The All Blacks are building slowly with the pack but Japan's brave defence continues to hold them back - the hosts let themselves down though going for a turnover and instead giving up another penalty. Interesting note here - Mo'unga won't kick for another 5m lineout here and instead Cane goes for a scrum. That's a small win for Japan.

50min: JPN 17-28 NZL

Japan look promising with an initial linebreak but Retallick gets in over the top eventually and creates the penalty. Superb kick from Mo'unga now gives them another chance with a 5m lineout - can they get it right this time?

48min: JPN 17-28 NZL

ADVERTISEMENT

ANOTHER lineout error and the ABs have lost it again! Japan hoof it downfield and All Blacks look to run it back but there's yet another knock on. No advantage for Japan so we get a scrum near halfway. Sloppy phase from NZ there.

47min: JPN 17-28 NZL

With an advantage for offside from the scrum, All Blacks attack down the right wing but the last past can't stick. We'll come back for the penalty and Mo'unga gives the All Blacks a 5m lineout.

46min: JPN 17-28 NZL

Mo'unga finds a superb hole off the restart with his kick. A favourable bounce gives it the chance to be a 50-22 but he's just missed out. Japan clear from their lineout but it's poor. All Blacks lineout 20m from the Japan line but Retallick can't control it. Japan recover and look to attack but as advantage fades, they make a knock on of their own. All Blacks scrum 40m from Japan's line now.

43min: JPN 17-28 NZL

NZL TRY! PERFECT start from All Blacks. Japan clear from the kickoff, giving the All Blacks a lineout 10m inside the Japanese half. It takes a couple of phases but eventually the ball comes left to Clarke in between two defenders. Powers through them both, bumps off a third and he's in. All Blacks restore some composure.

ADVERTISEMENT

40min: JPN 17-21 NZL

Mo'unga gets it going again in Tokyo.

HT: JPN 17-21 NZL

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck makes a run against Japan. (Source: Associated Press)

JPN TRY! WHAT A PLAY. Japan get the ball to the left wing and Riley with the offload to Nagare and he finishes it. Fantastic offload there and suddenly we have a game on our hands at the break!

Credit where it's due - this scoreline reflects the game well. Japan have well and truly brought it to the All Blacks in this opening 40 and have every right to be breathing down the All Blacks' necks - they could've been in the lead had the TMO had his way with Ennor's try!

It could be rust after five weeks away or it could simply be Japan being up for the challenge but whatever it is, the All Blacks are not going to walk over the Brave Blossoms like they have in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stick around for the second half. This is looking like a doozy.

38min: JPN 10-21 NZL

Japan straight back on the attack as the All Blacks are penalised off the restart for not rolling away in the tackle. Japan kick for touch and while Clarke does his best to deny it, it's out. Japan lineout 10m inside the ABs half.

37min: JPN 10-21 NZL

JPN TRY! A wild phase of play! All of the sudden, the All Blacks have gone up a couple of gears with some crisp offloads and in just six phases, they've gone from one 22 to the other! But Japan get the turnover and launch a counterattack. There's a chip over the top, Perofeta can't recover it and Japan do. The kick ahead and Japan are in! What a response from nowhere!

33min: JPN 3-21 NZL

NZL TRY! Oh that is smoooooooooth. Planned move has Taukei'aho throw it over the top to Tuivasa-Sheck running on to it. He takes it, hits the line and pops an inside ball to Reece. Reece at full speed with one to beat, steps outside his man and sprints away to score. That is classy.

ADVERTISEMENT

31min: JPN 3-14 NZL

All Blacks try to milk a penalty at the scrum and eventually they get it. Mo'unga clears from inside his 22 with it. All Blacks lineout on halfway.

29min: JPN 3-14 NZL

A shoddy Christie kick gives Japan the ball on halfway. They shift it left with numbers and fly into the All Blacks 22. They spy a big hole way back on the right and attempt a cross kick but it's well overcooked and goes dead. All Blacks scrum just inside their 22.

27min: JPN 3-14 NZL

Japan go short on the restart and it launches a kicking duel. Eventually Japan win it through Yamanaka who finds a superb hole and with it, touch. All Blacks lineout just outside their 22.

26min: JPN 3-14 NZL

ADVERTISEMENT

NZL TRY! All Blacks take a scrum with the penalty. Sotutu takes it off the back again but gives it to Mo'unga and he is driven back! All Blacks reset and bring it left. Superb hands and the All Blacks have numbers. It comes wide and Ennor is in untouched. The celebrations start but hang on a second. TMO comes in saying there may have been a forward pass from Mo'unga on its way out to Ennor. Referee isn't convinced and brushes it off. Ennor gets his pie. Japan will feel hard done by there - it certainly looked forward.

24min: JPN 3-7 NZL

All Blacks attempt a maul but are stopped and pushed back by Japan's pack! It comes to the backline and Japan give up another advantage infringing at the ruck. No advantage is gained so we're going to have another penalty. Japan has to be careful here - the count is starting to creep up.

23min: JPN 3-7 NZL

NZL NO TRY! Ennor is denied by a superb tackle! Mo'unga with a cheeky kick catches the Japan line off guard and Ennor recovers it 5m from the line. He looks to dive in but two defenders have got to him and held him up. Superb effort. All Blacks get a 5m lineout to restart.

22min: JPN 3-7 NZL

Again, the All Blacks just can't make metres with the ball so they're forced to kick. Japan try to run it back but run in to trouble as Cane is on the ball cleanly! It's an ABs penalty as there's no release. Mo'unga kicks for touch with it and the All Blacks with a lineout 20m from the Japan line.

ADVERTISEMENT

20min: JPN 3-7 NZL

Japan clear off the deep restart and All Blacks respond with a Mo'unga high kick. RTS can't get to it cleanly and Japan respond with another kick. Mo'unga gets back and recovers the ball and clears again. Good kick - he's found a whole and with it, a bounce into touch. Japan with a lineout 10m from halfway.

18min: JPN 3-7 NZL

JPN THREE! All Blacks are penalised for hands in the ruck looking for a turnover and it's a freebie from 28m out in front. Yamasawa steps up and slots it to the delight of the Japan crowd.

15min: JPN 0-7 NZL

All Blacks with another scrum still just outside their 22 as Japan continue to apply pressure with their quick defence. This one goes to Reece on the blindside and he strangely opts to kick. It's costly - he's kick it out on the full. Japan lineout just outside the All Blacks' 22.

13min: JPN 0-7 NZL

ADVERTISEMENT

Japan go deep on the restart. Christie goes high to respond but Japan bring it in on halfway. They rumble forward 10m with the forwards before it comes to the backline. There's a linebreak but as the offload is attempted its knocked on. All Blacks scrum just outside their 22.

12min: JPN 0-7 NZL

NZL TRY! Retallick steams in to score! Superb set play from the lineout puts Taukei'aho in space with one to beat. He draws and passes to Retallick and the veteran runs away to score.

10min: JPN 0-0 NZL

NOPE! Sotutu takes it off the back of the scrum and runs at the line. Leitch makes the tackle and forces the turnover! Japan clear and the All Blacks will have to start all over again with a lineout 10m inside the Japan half.

9min: JPN 0-0 NZL

All Blacks are sent scrambling back for a loose ball from the scrum. Japan continue to apply pressure in the ABs half so again Mo'unga clears. Japan send it right back so this time Christie tries a high ball. Japan recover it on halfway but there's a knock on! All Blacks launch an attack with a kick towards the Japan line and there's noone there! Clarke gives chase but Japan scramble back in time and kick the ball dead. All Blacks with a scrum 5m from the Japan line - their first trip inside the Japan 22. Can they strike from here? Japan have shown they're up for the challenge so far!

ADVERTISEMENT

7min: JPN 0-0 NZL

Japan contest the lineout but there's a knock on so we head to an All Blacks scrum on halfway.

6min: JPN 0-0 NZL

The Japanese line is rushing the All Blacks so far and they're struggling to find metres here so Mo'unga kicks. Japan heaves it back. Another All Blacks kick and this time Japan decide to run it back. They're up to halfway. It comes to the left with numbers and Japan are in the backfield! They have the numbers but Mo'unga comes flying in with a brutal tackle! Where did he come from? The ball comes loose, Sotutu recovers and kicks it clear. Japan try to respond but it's a average kick. All Blacks lineout on halfway.

4min: JPN 0-0 NZL

The scrum is set and the ball comes to RTS in the midfield who hits the line. Mo'unga attempts a kick but it's charged down. All Blacks recover and rumble towards halfway. Christie goes high, Japan take it on halfway and launch a counterattack but the grubber through the NZ line is too much and it goes out. All Blacks lineout 10m from halfway.

2min: JPN 0-0 NZL

ADVERTISEMENT

Japan go deep with the kickoff. Nothing silly from the All Blacks. Set the ruck, the ball comes to Mo'unga and he clears. Lineout on halfway for Japan. Japan win the lineout but then proceed to knock the ball on with an attempted cross kick. All Blacks scrum 15m outside their 22.

KICKOFF:

Japan gets us going and we're underway in Tokyo! Sāikō!

6:52pm:

Aaron Smith leads the haka to the delight of the Japanese crowd. The All Blacks respond with a fierce Ka Mate as Japan receive them on halfway.

Heartbreak for Dane Coles - a late injury in warm-up has scratched him from starting tonight. Samisoni Taukei'aho in to start. Codie Taylor on to the bench as the reserve hooker. Just another twist in the build up to this Test...

That's all the pre-game customs out the way - let's get to the action!

ADVERTISEMENT

6:50pm:

Princess Akiko is escorted from the field and we're into the national anthems. A Japanese choir is on hand for it and do a superb job with God Defend New Zealand - Māori pronunciation included!

6:45pm:

The teams line up and are presented to Princess Akiko. No hongis but there's plenty of handshakes as captain Sam Cane introduces her to every player. Quite the sight.

6:40pm:

The sides are making their way out on to the pitch. A superb afternoon weather-wise on offer and a packed out Japan National Stadium - 65,000 in attendance!

6:20pm:

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Blacks and Japan contest a maul. (Source: Photosport)

Fullback Stephen Perofeta and center Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will start a test for the first time when the All Blacks play Japan in Tokyo on Saturday in the opening match of their Northern Hemisphere tour.

Until now Perofeta has measured his All Blacks in seconds: he played less than a minute as a replacement in New Zealand’s Rugby Championship test against Argentina in Christchurch in August.

The talented Blues utility, who also plays at flyhalf, has been handed his first start in an All Blacks lineup which is slightly makeshift because of the absence of players who are injured or unavailable.

League convert Tuivasa-Sheck has been named in a new-look midfield combination with Braydon Ennor for his third test and first start. Ennor also is making a return to the New Zealand starting lineup and will play his sixth test on Saturday.

Head coach Ian Foster found midfield resources stretched in the absence of Rieko Ioane who was late leaving New Zealand because of an ear infection. With Quinn Tupaea out for the season, Jordie Barrett unavailable and David Havili making his return from a head injury on the bench, Foster has had to improvise.

The wider selection was difficult because of the absence of several players. The Barrett brothers, Jordie, Beauden and Scott, also were delayed in New Zealand because of a family bereavement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The unavailability of lock Scott Barrett and veteran Sam Whitelock who also has an ear infection left Foster with only three fit players in the second row.

Brodie Retallick will combine there on Saturday with Tupou Vaa’i while Patrick Tuipulotu has been named on the bench for his first test since his return from Japan.

Finlay Christie will make his second test start at scrumhalf in combination with flyhalf Richi Mo’unga.

Sam Cane returns to the captaincy after his recent head injury and veteran Dane Coles will start at hooker between props Nepo Laulala and George Bower.

The All Blacks’ strong bench includes hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho, scrumhalf Aaron Smith, Havili and center Anton Lienert-Brown who may make his first appearance of the year after recovering from shoulder surgery.

Lienert Brown said Japan are a “feared opponent now and it’s about us getting our stuff right, making sure we’re switched on for the whole week and we prepare as best we can. We know the challenge ahead.”

Foster is hoping on Saturday to see continuing performance from the All Blacks after their defense of the Rugby Championship. After the Japan test, New Zealand will play Wales, Scotland and England over successive weekends.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This northern tour is going to be huge,” Foster said. “We see four incredibly tough tests ahead and this one against Japan will ask some serious questions of us.

“We want to show that we are ready to respond. We want to show that we have put in the work required to lift our game even further after the Rugby Championship.”

The All Blacks are playing Japan on their way to Britain, where they will play Wales in Cardiff on Nov. 5, Scotland in Edinburgh on Nov. 13 and England at Twickenham on Nov. 19.

Young New Zealand lock Werner Dearns will line up for Japan against the All Blacks for the first time. Dearns will team in the Brave Blossoms' second row with Jack Cornelsen, son of former Wallabies captain Greg Cornelsen.

Former captain Michael Leitch has another opportunity to play against his native New Zealand.

Australian-born Dylan Riley gives Japan strength in midfield while Takuya Yamasawa will start at flyhalf with Seungsi Lee on the bench.

Squads

ADVERTISEMENT

All Blacks: 15. Stephen Perofeta, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Braydon Ennor, 12. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 11. Caleb Clarke, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Finlay Christie, 8. Hoskins Sotutu, 7. Sam Cane [C], 6. Shannon Frizell, 5. Tuupou Vaa'i, 4. Brodie Retallick, 3. Nepo Laulala, 2. Dane Coles, 1. George Bower

Reserves: 16. Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17. Ofa Tuungafasi, 18. Tyrel Lomax, 19. Patrick Tuipulotu, 20. Dalton Papalii, 21. Aaron Smith, 22. David Havili, 23. Anton Lienert-Brown

Japan: 15. Ryohei Yamanaka, 14. Kotaro Matsushima, 13. Dylan Riley, 12. Ryoto Nakamura, 11. Siosaia Fifita, 10. Takuya Yamasawa, 9. Yutaka Nagare, 8. Tevita Tatafu, 7. Kazuki Himeno, 6. Michael Leitch, 5. Jack Cornelsen, 4. Warner Dearns, 3. Jiwon Gu, 2. Atsushi Sakate, 1. Keita Inagaki

Replacements: 16. Takeshi Hino, 17. Craig Millar, 18. Shuhei Takeuchi, 19. Kanji Shimokawa, 20. Faulua Makisi, 21. Naoto Saito, 22. Seungsin Lee, 23. Gerhard Van Den Heever