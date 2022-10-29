Live updates: Black Ferns vs Wales, RWC Quarter-Final

Welcome to 1News’ live coverage of tonight’s Rugby World Cup Quarter Final test between the Black Ferns and Wales at the Northland Events Centre in Whangārei.

Please refresh the page for the latest.

75min: NZL

It's announced that Fitzpatrick has won player of the match for the second week in a row after an incredible effort tonight. But it's not over yet, she continues to be a threat on defence.

72min: NZL 55-3 WAL

New Zealand continue to chip away at the Wales defence as we approach the final eight minutes. They try to get something going on the left side but the pass from Tubic goes flying. Tui and Fitzpatrick can't quite collect it and we head to a scrum.

68min: NZL 55-3 WAL

NZL TRY!

The Black Ferns show off their skills once again, executing under pressure with Ruby Tui dodging the Welsh defence. They go back to the middle and Demant collects the ball, running through for the try. The try goes unconverted by Holmes.

66min: NZL 50-3 WAL

Lleucu George is sent off with a yellow card for Wales for knocking the ball as Fitzpatrick went for a pass. We go to a lineout.

64min: NZL 50-3 WAL

NZL TRY!

Luka Connor scores her second try of the night. Holmes who has come off the bench misses the conversion kick.

63min: NZL 45-3 WAL

The clock stops as Megan Webb is coming off for Wales with an injury. Hazel Tubic is now coming on for Fluhler.

Wales get an attacking scrum but the Black Ferns dominate, stealing the ball and approaching the line.

60min: NZL 45-3 WAL

Wales are building some phases, trying to get around Tui and Demant. The Black Ferns tap the ball but it goes back. New Zealand and Wales now making some changes.

58min: NZL 45-3 WAL

WAL YELLOW!

The TMO is now checking for a late tackle made on Tui by Carys Williams-Morris. The ref sends Williams-Morris off with a yellow card. Fortunately, Tui signals that she's okay.

56min: NZL 45-3 WAL

NZL TRY!

The momentum shifts again after Fitzpatrick steals the ball. Cocksedge taps it quickly and the Black Ferns have strength in numbers out on the left side. Alana Bremner gets it and crosses the line, rewarded for her a great effort tonight. Demant misses the conversion kick.

53min: NZL 40-3 WAL

Wales are now back on the attack, they build some good phases and get to halfway. Simon already making an impact with a huge tackle in the ruck.

51min: NZL 40-3 WAL

Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon is preparing to come onto the field for her first match of the Ruby World Cup. She gets her first touch as the Black Ferns almost make a clean break. The Black Ferns backline looking dangerous with the ball in hand.

49min: NZL 40-3 WAL

NZL TRY!

They get another penalty and go quick with the tap and go. Luke Connor gets the pass from Demant and smashes through the defence to score. It's another successful conversion kick for Demant.

47min: NZL 33-3 WAL

The Black Ferns are approaching their try line. But it breaks down at the ruck and we head to a scrum at 5m.

45min: NZL 33-3 WAL

The Blacks swing back on attack and Fluhler tries to create something. Woodman gets the ball and crashes straight into the Wales defence as the crowd reacts to the contact. The Black Ferns earn a penalty and Demant kicks it in the corner.

43min: NZL 33-3 WAL

NZL TRY!

Kendra Cocksedge gets us underway for the second half. Wales are building some phases inside their own half. But New Zealand win it back with Leti-I'iga taking it into contact.

The Black Ferns are on the front foot. They take it quick and off a nice pass from Fluhler in contact, proud Northlander Woodman crosses the line. Demant's conversion kick is over.

HT: NZL 26-3 WAL

That's it for the first half. The Black Ferns have come out strong despite Wales hassling them at the breakdown at times. Cocksedge has led the Black Ferns, doing a tremendous job dictating their attack while the likes of Fitzpatrick and Woodman have proven to be dangerous sparking some great tries. They'll look to maintain this in the next forty minutes as Wales aims to get across the line.

Stay with us, we'll be back with the second half action shortly.

38min: NZL 26-3 WAL

NZL TRY!

We head to a lineout and it's messy but the Black Ferns manage to keep possession. Woodman is all pace and power as she makes a break. They're getting close to the line and Amy rules scores. The kick is perfect from Demant. The Black Ferns now lead the tournament in tries scored with 30.

35min: NZL 19-3 WAL

The Black Ferns get the ball back and Wales look like they're going turn it over, but they just drop it in the ruck. New Zealand go back on the attack but Wales steal it. Wales tries to dodge the Black Ferns backline but have nowhere to go.

32min: NZL 19-3 WAL

We head to an attacking scrum for New Zealand. Leti-I'iga gets an offload from Woodman and gets within a few metres from the line but she loses it.

30min: NZL 19-3

The Black Ferns get back on the attack and Ruby Tui makes a break, getting stopped at the 22. They are now playing under advantage as Wales are called for being offside. Wales are trying to slow New Zealand down as they try to put some phases together.

28min: NZL 19-3

NZL TRY!

But the Black Ferns are too strong. Hirini bumps off the Wales defence to score on the right hand side. Demant converts the try.

25min: NZL 12-3 WAL

The Black Ferns get the ball out from the scrum and go fast. Fitzpatrick makes a break busting through the Welsh defence. Wales desperately trying to get back on defence.

23min: NZL 12-3 WAL

Wales gets the ball from the lineout and their forward pack are putting the pressure on the Black Ferns. They can't quite execute and we head to a scrum just inside the Black Ferns 22.

21min: NZL 12-3 WAL

The Black Ferns get the ball back. They lose the ball momentarily but regather. New Zealand tries to put some metres together but concede another penalty in the ruck. Wales preventing the Black Ferns from playing with flow.

19min: NZL 12-3 WAL

NZL TRY!

Ruby Tui crosses the line after the Black Ferns find a way to power through the Welsh defence. Demant just misses the conversion kick.

NZL TRY!

17min: NZL 7-3 WAL

Demant runs, spins and is taken down in a tackle. The Black Ferns kick the ball away and Wales' try to clear it.

But they lose the ball and we head to a Black Ferns lineout. Chelsea Bremner is making some good metres, making an impact in the ruck.

15min: NZL 7-3 WAL

WAL THREE!

Wales have earned a kick after Sarah Hirini gets a penalty in the ruck. Keira Bevan gets Wales on the board.

12min: NZL 7-0 WAL

NZL TRY!

Portia Woodman crosses the line for the first try of the match after the Black Ferns gain momentum and use their speed to get past the Welsh defence.

Theresa Fitzpatrick sends an incredible pass out to Woodman to score. Demant successfully converts the try.

10min: NZL 0-0 WAL

The Black Ferns are off to a slow start as Wales defence swarms them. New Zealand gets a penalty after a tackle without the ball by Wales captain Hannah Jones on Ruby Tui. The Black Ferns get a penalty and Demant kicks it to the corner.

8min: NZL 0-0 WAL

New Zealand try to create something as they go out wide to Fluhler. She passes it off to Woodman who is pushed out into touch. We go to a Wales lineout. Chelsea Bremner tips the ball from the lineout but it goes forward so we go to a scrum for Wales.

6min: NZL 0-0 WAL

Wales get the ball back and hit a Black Ferns wall. But they recycle and try to get some phases together. New Zealand forces them backwards and Wales loses ground. The Black Ferns steal it and earn a penalty. We head to a scrum.

4min: NZL 0-0 WAL

Wales go fast after the scrum and they gain some momentum. They earn a penalty and opt for the kick. Elinor Snowsill misses the penalty kick and the Black Ferns try to tap and go quickly on attack.

2min: NZL 0-0 WAL

The Black Ferns miss the catch off the kickoff. We head to a scrum for Wales with Carys Phillips down early. The Welsh medical staff are attending to her.

KICKOFF:

Referee Aimee Barrett-Theron of South Africa blows the whistle to get us underway.

7:25pm:

The Black Ferns have just finished performing a passionate and fierce haka with Wales advancing. We're almost close to kickoff.

7:20pm:

The teams have walked out onto the field and are singing the national anthems. They are now preparing for the Black Ferns to perform the haka.

7:10pm:

An exciting atmosphere is building in Whangārei as teams prepare and we countdown to the action.

7pm:

Theresa Fitzpatrick in action against Wales. (Source: Photosport)

Finals rugby is here!

It’s confirmed, either the Black Ferns or Wales will face France in the World Cup semi-finals after they defeated Italy 39-3 this afternoon.

The Black Ferns have named a powerful side to take on Wales with Ruby Tui, Portia Woodman and Stacey Fluhler just some of the stars returning to the match day squad for the special Test.

The last time these two sides met in pool play, the Black Ferns defeated Wales 56-12. Wales will be looking to make history and reach the semi-finals for the first time since 1994.

Co-captain Kennedy Simon returns to the team for the first time in the tournament due to injuries which left her unable to play in any pool games.

Ahead of the match, Kendra Cocksegde said to expect Simon to come out firing in this match.

"Watch out Wales, she's fizzing. It's been tough for her sitting on the sidelines and watching the group," Cocksedge said.

Wales' strong forward pack will prove to be a challenge as they dominated the scrums and driving mauls against the Black Ferns in pool play.

It's been a big talking point ahead of the match as it could be a deciding factor in this do or die encounter.

In preparation, Cocksedge says the Black Ferns have worked to have a more complete performance and limit their errors.

Wales head coach Ioan Cunningham says it's going to be a tough task facing the Black Ferns who have overwhelmed their opponents so far in the tournament.

But they're ready to embrace the challenge that doesn't come up very often.

“We will be playing in front of a huge home crowd and we will need to feed off the atmosphere. To play New Zealand twice in a world cup is 100% the experience you want to grow as a team. It’s only going to raise our standards short term but also longer term too," Cunningham said.

“We have nothing to lose, we intend to go out and leave everything on the field."

Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith has warned his side about complacency this week, wanting them to keep their foot on the gas after a commanding start.

“Complacency is your enemy. Attitude is your friend," Smith said. He reminded his team about the All Blacks heartbreak in 2007 when they thrashed France at home, then lost to them in the same year at the Quarter-final of the Rugby World Cup.

Smith's hoping it can give the Black Ferns the extra push to get the job done tonight.

The Black Ferns have defeated Wales in all five of their recent test matches by an average of 36 points.

Squads

Black Ferns: 15. Ruby Tui, 14. Portia Woodman, 13. Stacey Fluhler, 12. Theresa Fitzpatrick, 11. Ayesha Leti-I'iga, 10. Ruahei Demant (Co-Captain), 9. Kendra Cocksedge, 8. Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, 7. Sarah Hirini, 6. Alana Bremner, 5. Chelsea Bremner, 4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 3. Amy Rule, 2. Georgia Ponsonby, 1. Phillipa Love

Reserves: 16. Luka Connor, 17. Krystal Murray, 18. Santo Taumata, 19. Joanah Ngan-Woo, 20. Kennedy Simon (Co-captain), 21. Ariana Bayler, 22. Hazel Tubic, 23. Renee Holmes

Wales: 1. Cara Hope, 2. Carys Phillips, 3. Donna Rose, 4. Natalia John, 5. Gwen Crabb, 6. Bethan Lewis, 7. Alex Callender, 8. Sioned Harries, 9. Keira Bevan, 10 Elinor Snowsill, 11. Lisa Neumann, 12. Hannah Jones (Captain), 13. Carys Williams-Morris, 14. Lowri Norkett, 15. Jasmine Joyce

Reserves: 16. Kelsey Jones, 17. Gwenllian Pyrs, 18. Sisilia Tuipulotu, 19. Georgia Evans, 20. Siwan Lillicrap, 21. Ffion Lewis, 22. Lleucu George, 23. Megan Webb