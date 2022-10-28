Vape store owner spends night checking products amid safety alert

Source: 1News

The owner of an Auckland vape store spent the night on the phone to suppliers, checking what products he needed to pull off his shelves amid an urgent, Government-issued safety alert.

The Ministry of Health's Vaping Regulatory Authority is urging retailers to check their shelves after high nicotine levels were discovered in some products. It sent out an urgent alert to retailers and manufacturers yesterday.

Vapes in New Zealand can have up to 50mg/mL of nicotine salts – but some have been interpreting that as allowing 50mg of nicotine – which is much stronger than the law intended.

The alert tells retailers to check the labelling of their products, pull offending ones off the shelves or face enforcement action - this could be a fine of up to $400,000.

Sasan Said Mohammadi of Auckland's SVS Vape Store said when he saw the alert he felt "a little bit surprised" and got "confused".

Read More

He said regulation around vaping isn't strict enough.

"I think the Ministry of Health, they don't check anything. I'm a specialist shop, I'm a specialist web store. I haven't seen anyone since last year until now, to come to check."

Fair Go has been investigating the issue and a copy of the alert says in some cases, notifiers appear to have provided false or misleading information in their product notifications with regards to the quantity of nicotine in a product.

Action for Smokefree (ASH) NZ director Ben Youdan said it's unfair to the public.

"If they're being misled and they're not getting the product they think they're getting, then that's of concern, because it's all about being transparent to the people who vape," he said.

"We've taken a very soft regulatory approach in New Zealand that does put that responsibility on the manufacturers."

New ZealandHealthAuckland

Popular Stories

1

The Vengaboys are coming to New Zealand

2

Gloriavale man who abused young child can now be named

3

One charger to rule them all: Apple ditching the lightning cable

4

Family horrified son's one-punch killer convicted again

5

Wellington couple went to work after $16 million Lotto win

Latest Stories

Shot fired as police attend family harm incident in Foxton

Arsenal's Pablo Mari wounded in deadly Italy supermarket attack

The Vengaboys are coming to New Zealand

Vape store owner spends night checking products amid safety alert

Girl with a Pearl Earring painting targeted by climate activists

Related Stories

Parents seek free meningococcal vaccine after daughter's death

Community nurses strike nationwide demanding pay parity

Phil Goff appointed as next High Commissioner to the UK

Two hospitalised after crash in Auckland's Remuera