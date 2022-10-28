Shot fired as police attend family harm incident in Foxton

Source: 1News

A man fired a gun as police attended a family harm incident overnight in Foxton in the lower North Island.

Officers were called to the incident about midnight and were intending to speak to a 48-year-old man when he allegedly fired a shot from behind a partially closed door.

Police got another family member out of the property to safety.

The armed offenders squad cordoned off the area and the man was taken into custody about 4am.

There were no injuries.

The man has been charged with recklessly discharging a firearm. Other charges are being considered.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeManawatu-Wanganui

