Prince Harry's upcoming memoir will 'concern' royal family

The Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir SPARE will be making the royal family “very concerned”, an expert has claimed.

Prince Harry's book cover (Source: Supplied)

Royal author Richard Fitzwilliams said the title alone – said to reference Prince Harry’s “spare heir” nickname – is “sensational”.

He told MailOnline after the name and release date of the book were confirmed by publisher Penguin Random House: “It is a sensational title and implies that the writer was not valued or certainly that he did not feel at the centre of events.

“When the blurb speaks of ‘raw, unflinching honesty’, the Palace will be very concerned, especially since these are the early months of King Charles’ reign.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There will undoubtedly be interviews, serialisation and endless speculation about this memoir, which in my view should have waited many years.

“Even Edward VIII, by then the Duke of Windsor, waited until 1951 before A King's Story was published. The consequences of this will be far reaching and may be highly destructive.”

It's been reported the royal family were not given the chance to review the manuscript.

The publication date, title and cover – showing a bearded Harry, 38, looking face-on into the camera – have been revealed, with proceeds from it going to charities.

It will be released on January, with the book’s publicity blurb heavily referencing his mother Princess Diana’s death.

“For Harry, this is his story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, SPARE is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self- examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.”