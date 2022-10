One person has died following a single-car crash in Auckland's Remuera yesterday.

Crashed car in Auckland's Remuera (Source: Darren Masters)

Police said the crash occurred at 1.26pm yesterday on Rangitoto Ave in the central Auckland suburb.

Two people were taken to Auckland Hospital. One had serious injuries and died today, police said.

Police at the scene of a fatal car crash in Auckland's Remuera (Source: Darren Masters)

The Serious Crash Unit was advised and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing.