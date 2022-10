Two people have been hospitalised following a crash in Auckland's Remuera this afternoon.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

Police said the single-car crash occurred at 1.26pm on Rangitoto Ave in the central Auckland suburb.

St John sent two ambulances and one rapid response unit. Two people were taken to Auckland Hospital by ambulance. One is in a serious condition and the other is in a moderate condition.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit had been advised.