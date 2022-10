A man critically injured in an assault in Christchurch last week has died of his injuries.

Cashel Mall. (Source: 1News)

The 61-year-old was assaulted on Cashel Street around 6.20pm on Tuesday, October 18.

An 18-year-old man had previously appeared in court on one charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Further charges will now be considered, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

Read More Charge laid after man critically injured in Christchurch assault

The family of the victim have asked for privacy at this time.