Charge laid after man critically injured in Christchurch assault

An 18-year-old man has been charged after another was left critically injured in an assault in Christchurch yesterday evening.

(Source: 1News)

The incident occurred about 6.20pm on Cashel St.

The victim was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition, police said.

"Police would like to thank the members of the public who assisted police with their inquiries and helped hold someone accountable for their actions."

The 18-year-old is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court today on a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

