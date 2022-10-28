Lower voting age, four-year terms suggested by local gov group

Allowing 16-year-olds to vote, four-year terms and paying local government members more are key recommendations of a group set up to lead major reforms in the local government sector.

People queuing to cast special votes in Auckland's local elections. (Source: Dileepa Fonseka )

The Future for Local Government group has released a tranche of recommendations today.

It wants to see more engagement in the sector, more engagement with voters and Māori and an overhaul of Te Tiriti partnership principles.

Voter turnout in local body elections remains low. Just 36% of eligible New Zealanders voted in the recent council elections.

To encourage a broader range of people to stand for local government, it suggests central government review pay and conditions for councillors.

The report suggests Single Transferable Voting system be rolled out across the country – at the moment it’s only used in a few regions, including Wellington and Nelson. It also wants the Electoral Commission to take back running the elections.

Local elections. (Source: Supplied)

Review chair Jim Palmer says: “The Report looks at how democracy can be strengthened; the roles, functions and structures of local government; the creation of stronger partnerships between central and local government and iwi Māori; and enabling local solutions to local problems.”

Submissions to the review are now open.