Phil Goff appointed as next High Commissioner to the UK

Former Auckland mayor Phil Goff has today been appointed as the next High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, the Government has announced.

Phil Goff. (Source: 1News)

The former Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister and Labour Party leader served as an MP for 32 years, having first entered the halls of power in 1981 in the Auckland electorate seat of Roskill.

He also served as the mayor of Auckland between 2016 and 2022, before announcing in February this year his decision to retire from politics and would not seek re-election.

“Aotearoa New Zealand has an exceptionally strong relationship with the UK based on shared values, history and culture,” Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said today in a statement.

“We are close partners and old friends and take every opportunity to reinforce those bonds.”

Mahuta said New Zealand is among the "vanguard of countries who have secured Free Trade Agreements with the UK, which will serve as a key foundation for the next steps in the bilateral relationship".

She said Goff “brings the skills Aotearoa New Zealand needs in London as we move to implement the FTA and promote our interests in the UK”.

Goff will take up his new role in January 2023.