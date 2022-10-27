Olympic champ Prendergast retires after glittering rowing career

Olympic champion Grace Prendergast has decided to hand up her New Zealand oars, announcing today she is retiring from high performance rowing.

Keri Gowler and Grace Prendergast celebrate after winning the women's pair at the Tokyo Olympics. (Source: Photosport)

Prendergast released a statement this morning saying she had decided to call time after a career where she claimed 15 National Premier titles, five World Championship titles and gold and silver Olympic medals.

"Rowing has shaped me into the person I am today and I never could have imagined the impact that it would have on my life. I achieved more than I ever thought I was capable of and although I'll miss everything that rowing has given me, I feel l have fulfilled my dreams and am proud of the career I have had," Prendergast said.

"I'm fortunate to have so many amazing memories to look back on and celebrate, but it is the people who will stand out the most. I owe so much to so many people and leave still loving the sport, the team, and everything that it has taught me."

After beginning her rowing career in Christchurch with Villa Maria College and Avon Rowing Club, Prendergast burst on to the scene at the 2010 World Rowing Junior Championships when she won gold in the coxless four alongside Eve Macfarlane, Jenny Storey and Bea Heaphy-Hall.

Two years later, Prendergast was part of the under-23s women's four before making her senior debut in the women's eight at the 2013 world championships.

The following year, she won the women's pair with Kerri Williams [later Gowler] at the under-23 world championships and soon after, her place was cemented in the women's sweep squad as a rower in both the women's pair and eight, taking away silver medals in both events at the 2015 world championships.

After making history as a member of New Zealand's first women's eight at the Rio Olympics - who finished fourth in a tight final - Prendergast and Gowler forged a dominant reign in the women's pair which culminated in a gold medal at last year's Tokyo Games.

Prendergast also won silver in the women's eight at last year's Olympics before wrapping up her illustrious career with another women's pair gold at the 2022 world championships last month.

Away from the water, Prendergast completed a Bachelor of Business Studies and Master of Business Studies through Massey University, and following the Tokyo Olympics has completed a Masters of Philosophy in Planning, Growth and Regeneration at Cambridge University.