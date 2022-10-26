Details scarce on why Kiwis were held in Iran for so long

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson insists New Zealand didn’t make a deal with Iran to ensure the safe release of two Kiwis detained in the Islamic Republic.

Travel bloggers Christopher 'Topher' Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray were believed to have been held in detention in Iran since entering the country in July.

1News understands the New Zealand Government had been attempting to negotiate the couple’s safe release, but there have been no public updates about their wellbeing until this morning.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said the New Zealanders it had supplying with consular assistance in Iran have now left.

Details are scarce - Robertson would not comment on how the pair came to be held in Iran.

“Our Government was involved because two New Zealanders required consular assistance – as New Zealanders all over the world do.

“They were not able to leave Iran. They needed the assistance of MFAT to be able to do that.”

Robertson did not give a reason for their detention or say if it was because their visas had expired.

He said the non-disclosure was for privacy reasons and “normal consular activities” of which the New Zealand Government would not go into detail about.

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman said MFAT have questions to answer over whether the pair’s detention was prolonged.

She said MFAT should know “you don’t negotiate with a regime like Iran and allow your citizens to be held while you silence voices on an atrocity like that what’s happening in Iran".

Ardern also provided little detail today.

"Over the past several months, MFAT and New Zealand Government has been working hard to ensure the safe exit of two New Zealanders from Iran," Ardern said.

"I can't give much more detail, but I can confirm that that has occurred and it has been particularly difficult I understand for the two individuals involved.

"I have been advised this morning of their safe exit from Iran and I can tell you it was with great relief that I learnt that news."

It comes as the Government has updated travel warnings for Iran and is urging New Zealanders currently in that country to depart.

Iran-born Ghahraman has urged the Government to do more to hold the Iranian regime to account, amid ongoing and intensifying protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

The Kurdish woman was arrested under Iran's harsh hijab laws and died in custody - allegedly beaten to death by the country's morality police. At least 13 people have died and over a thousand protesters have been arrested in the ensuing wave of demonstrations.