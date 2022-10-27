Black Ferns name top team for RWC quarterfinal against Wales

After rotating his squad throughout the Rugby World Cup pool stage, Black Ferns coach Wayne Smith appears to have settled on his starting lineup with strong selections for this weekend's quarterfinal against Wales.

Portia Woodman was again too hot to handle in the Black Ferns' recent World Cup victory over Wales. (Source: Photosport)

Smith named his side this morning ahead of Saturday's Pool A rematch in Whangārei, making several changes to the side that ran out last week in the 57-0 drubbing of Scotland.

In the backline, Smith has recalled Ruby Tui and Portia Woodman for a stacked back three which also sees Ayesha Leti-I'iga retained. A new-look midfield combo of Theresa Fitzpatrick and Fluhler has also been named.

Inside them, Kendra Cocksedge and Ruahei Demant return at halfback and first-five respectively as well.

Smith has made just one change to the forward pack from last week, with Chelsea Bremner joining up with Maiakawanakaulani Roos in the second row.

On the bench, co-captain Kennedy Simon will make her Rugby World Cup debut off the bench after missing the start of the campaign through injury.

The Black Ferns met Wales in week two of the Rugby World Cup, securing a 56-12 victory at Waitakere Stadium.

Assistant Coach Wesley Clarke said the team is thankful to face another northern hemisphere opponent in the quarter-finals.

“We are going to get some mauls and some good scrums; where they really challenged us last time, so that is a good thing.

“There was a lot of stuff in our last game that wasn’t up to our standards so that is what we have been focusing on this week,” said Clarke.

Black Ferns vs Wales, RWC Quarterfinal, Saturday 29 October, 7:30pm, Whangārei

Black Ferns: 15. Ruby Tui, 14. Portia Woodman, 13. Stacey Fluhler, 12. Theresa Fitzpatrick, 11. Ayesha Leti-I'iga, 10. Ruahei Demant, 9. Kendra Cocksedge, 8. Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, 7. Sarah Hirini, 6. Alana Bremner, 5. Chelsea Bremner, 4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos, 3. Amy Rule, 2. Georgia Ponsonby, 1. Phillipa Love

Reserves: 16. Luka Connor, 17. Krystal Murray, 18. Santo Taumata, 19. Joanah Ngan-Woo, 20. Kennedy Simon, 21. Ariana Bayler, 22. Hazel Tubic, 23. Renee Holmes