Opinion: RWC finals draw gives Black Ferns shot at redemption

The first part of the Black Ferns’ journey to Rugby World Cup glory on home soil is over and they’ve arrived with flying colours – but now comes the real challenges and, with it, a chance for a fairytale finish on many fronts.

The Black Ferns line up for the national anthems against Wales at the Rugby World Cup. (Source: Photosport)

New Zealand earned the top seed for the quarterfinals with three bonus point wins in pool play; a spot that has given them the chance to tick significant boxes on their journey of redemption as they look to defend their World Cup title and bury the demons of the past year.

Following their 57-0 drubbing of Scotland on Saturday to finish pool play, coach Wayne Smith conceded the side have yet to play a “complete” game so far this World Cup.

"We've always played a poor first half then a great second half, or great first half, poor second half,” he said.

While he didn’t specify what games he was describing with that analysis, one feels he was referring to their recent win over Wales when discussing a frustrating first half of a match that was finished strongly.

Wales’ forward pack, particularly the tight five, were an issue for the Black Ferns in the first 40 minutes of the 56-12 win two weeks ago, earning penalty after penalty at the scrum and working the whistle with an equally-powerful maul.

Portia Woodman was again too hot to handle in the Black Ferns' recent World Cup victory over Wales. (Source: Photosport)

However Wales failed to convert on numerous trips to the New Zealand 22, resulting in a 22-7 halftime deficit that didn’t reflect the strong half they’d had.

They did, however, cause the Black Ferns to draw two yellow cards as New Zealand coughed up 17 penalties to Wales’ eight.

"We have some work to do up front,” Smith said after the match.

“Their [Wales] pack played well and put us under pressure. You always have something to work on, but we will get back on the grind.”

Well, now they get the chance to show it.

Wales snuck into the quarterfinals as the eighth seed after losing to Australia 13-7 to round out pool play, meaning they now face a rematch with the Black Ferns this Saturday in Whangārei.

A “complete” performance this week – particularly from the pack – would be the perfect injection of confidence the Black Ferns will need heading into the semifinals where they will likely face France, who are playing Italy in their quarterfinal.

Carla Hohepa throws a pass during the Black Ferns 29-7 loss to France. (Source: Photosport)

The French handed a brutal reality check to the Black Ferns last November, serving up heavy back-to-back losses to finish New Zealand’s winless end-of-year tour.

The results of the tour saw a string of changes made over the summer – one of which was the recruitment of Smith and his management group of fellow All Blacks' coaching greats such as Sir Graham Henry and scrum guru Mike Cron as well as up-and-coming coach Whitney Hansen.

The new staff has been quick to implement a new culture and game plan and they have yet to lose under the new leadership.

If that were to continue against France in the semis next week, the Black Ferns would probably get their date with destiny in a World Cup final against powerhouse England – the other half of last year’s brutal tour – at Eden Park.

It’s almost too perfect a redemption script.

England's players celebrate a try during their big opening World Cup victory over Fiji at Eden Park. (Source: Photosport)

Of course, England do have to come through the other side of the bracket – likely facing Canada in the semis should they take down the Wallaroos this Sunday – and the Black Ferns have to earn their spot at the October 12 final as well but one gets the sense that this team is peaking at the right time after the disappointments of less than 12 months ago.

Add in the impressive form of individuals such as captain Ruahei Demant along with wings Portia Woodman and Ruby Tui and there’s a chance this Black Ferns team could yet add another chapter to their inspiring legacy.

Rugby World Cup knockout fixtures [NZT]

Quaterfinals

Saturday, Oct. 29 - Whangārei

QF1: France v Italy (4.30pm)

QF2: New Zealand v Wales (7.30pm)

Sunday, Oct. 30 - Auckland

QF3: England v Australia (1.30pm)

QF4: Canada v United States (4.30pm

Semis

Saturday, Nov. 5 - Eden Park, Auckland

Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4 (4.30pm)

Winner QF 2 v Winner QF 1 (7.30pm)

Final

Saturday, Nov. 12 - Eden Park, Auckland (7.30pm)