Black Ferns wary of 'banana peel' quarterfinal against Wales

The Black Ferns coaches have cast a critical eye over their big World Cup victory over Scotland in preparation for their quarterfinal against Wales – so much so that assistant coach Wes Clarke says the review had all the vibe of a defeat rather than a 57-0 win.

Black Ferns wing Renee Wickliffe celebrates scoring one of her two tries against Scotland. (Source: Photosport)

Among the mountain of points in Whangārei – 45 were scored in the first half – were nine tries, with fullback Renee Holmes and wing Renee Wickliffe scoring two each.

But sometimes it's not that the numbers lie – it’s that they don’t tell the full truth, said Clarke.

Accordingly, as the Black Ferns continue their stay in sunny coastal Tutukaka near Whangārei, the coaches are doing everything they can to avoid what Clarke described as a “banana peel” of a match against Wales on Saturday. The tournament hosts thrashed the Welsh 56-12 in their second pool game.

“There’s been a definite change in the demeanour of the players which is great but we’re also aware that that could be a trap so we’re making sure the trainings are still intense,” Clarke said of the team’s quiet and picturesque surroundings.

“Our review was pretty intense yesterday. I remember thinking at one point that we’re almost reviewing it like it was a loss.

“There were a lot of things not up to our standards so that’s what’s driving us.”

The Black Ferns’ penalty count – problematic at this tournament (they gave up 18 penalties and two yellow cards in their pool game victory over Wales) – was better against Scotland at 10.

But that was still too high according to Clarke, and head coach Wayne Smith had issues with the team’s attack.

“Attacking wise, we scored a lot of tries but Smithy wasn’t happy with some of the opportunities that we lost," Clarke said.

“We’re trying to be more efficient and not have to work so hard to get some of those tries. We were on defence for longer than we wanted to be in the second half.”

The coaches have therefore put the “acid on” in training – not surprising given what’s at stake and the identity of some within the management group, including former All Blacks coaches Smith and Sir Graham Henry, who know what it’s like to lose a World Cup quarterfinal (although not on home soil).

Sarah Hirini goes on the charge against Scotland in Whangārei (Source: Photosport)

Asked whether the Black Ferns were looking ahead to possibly facing France in a semifinal, Clarke was unequivocal.

“I know they are boring answers but that [planning week by week] is literally what we’re doing. Some really good teams have lost quarterfinals before so we don’t want to be one of them.

“I’m thankful we’re playing a Northern Hemisphere team,” he added. “We’re going to get some mauls and some good scrums where they challenged us last time.”

Wales put enormous pressure on the Black Ferns at the set piece and driving maul and scrum consultant Mike Cron left them in no doubt about where they went wrong, according to experienced loose forward Sarah Hirini.

“Crono was pretty tough on us after that first Wales game,” Hirini said. “We knew we weren’t good enough. When you’re heading into the finals of the World Cup we need to be on every single time. We’ve been putting in a lot of work… we will be better.”

Halfback Kendra Cocksedge said: “I know the forwards have a bit of redemption that they want to get around the scrum so they’ve worked on that this morning.”

The good news for the Black Ferns, apart from their status as top seeds after three bonus point wins in pool play, is the imminent return of co-captain and loose forward Kennedy Simon from a leg injury.

A big crowd turned out to support the Black Ferns at Whangārei Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

Simon has yet to play at this World Cup but may play a part in Saturday’s match, said Clarke.

“She has trained very well and is looking very healthy.

"We have a full squad to select from. The players are in great nick.”

Both Hirini and Cocksedge said the response the side got from the home crowd against Scotland was a career highlight.

“I don’t think New Zealand will ever understand what it means to the Black Ferns, the crowds that we’ve got – we just ask for that for the next three weeks because it’s important… it’s definitely a highlight of my career having that support,” Cocksedge said.

Hirini mentioned all the children lining the field and shouting the players’ names.

“When it gets to that you’re changing sport in New Zealand and for us that’s the most important thing,” she said.