Four people have been seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash near Gisborne this afternoon.

(file image) (Source: istock.com)

The crash on Matawai Road (SH2), Te Karaka was reported at 5.20pm, police said in a statement.

Police said the road will be closed for some time. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified.