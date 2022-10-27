12 arrested in Central Otago after Facebook drug network busted

Source: 1News

Twelve people have been arrested in Queenstown, Wānaka and Central Otago after police busted an online drug-trading network operating on Facebook.

Ecstasy drugs (file picture).

Ecstasy drugs (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis described the online drug distribution operation as one of the largest seen in the Southern District. The offenders are alleged to have imported a large variety of drugs, including cocaine, LSD, MDMA, GHB and cannabis into the country through the use of the dark web. The drugs would then be sold to local buyers or exported overseas.

Inglis said police were aware for several months of the drugs being bought and sold on an online site operating nationwide.

He described the site as a "web-based Facebook site where access was required to join it".

Inglis said once police became aware of the activity, they began a four-month-long investigation into the illegal network in an attempt to discover who was behind it.

Read More

Over the course of two days, nine search warrants were executed in the Queenstown, Wānaka and Roxburgh areas.

Three of the 10 arrested were foreign nationals from France and Chile, while one was a New Zealand-based patched Mongrel Mob gang member.

At one property, police discovered the offender growing cannabis beneath their house.

The value of the drugs seized during the arrests is unknown, police also discovered $10,000 in cash at the addresses.

"We know it's being imported from offshore and being sold around the area. We're aware of imports in the vicinity of $142,000 destined this way and we're aware of other imports of up to an ounce of cocaine at a time," Inglis said.

New ZealandSouthlandDunedin and OtagoCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Wellington couple went to work after $16 million Lotto win

2

Scott Robertson: I'm here and ready for the All Blacks job

3

All Blacks: Tuivasa-Sheck, Perofeta to start v Japan

4

Covid transmission from cruise ship can be mitigated - modeller

5

12 arrested in Central Otago after Facebook drug network busted

Latest Stories

One charger to rule them all: Apple ditching the lightning cable

Community nurses strike nationwide demanding pay parity

12 arrested in Central Otago after Facebook drug network busted

Natureland staff call for return of stolen water dragons

Covid transmission from cruise ship can be mitigated - modeller

Related Stories

Police officers unlawfully entered woman's Bay of Plenty home - IPCA

Woman arrested after Ardern's electorate office attacked

23-million-year-old whale fossil hacked from West Coast river mouth