Retallick on last year's northern tour: 'Anyone would have found it tough'

Brodie Retallick, in Japan with the All Blacks and on the brink of a special milestone which he may reach over the next fortnight, says the energy levels within the squad as they begin their northern tour are completely different to this time last year.

Lock Brodie Retallick leaps to claim possession in a lineout against the Wallabies in Melbourne this year. (Source: Photosport)

Back then they arrived in the USA for a Test against the Eagles, which they won 104-14, straight from their Covid-enforced Rugby Championship bubble in Australia.

Their first assignment in Washington DC was straightforward but it did little to prepare them for the rigours of Europe – a good win (after a good second half) over Wales in Cardiff was followed by a scratchy victory over Italy in Rome before losses to Ireland in Dublin and France in Paris.

In an interview with 1News last week, Retallick spelled out the different mood in the camp which will presumably bolster their chances of improved results this time. After the Japan Test in Tokyo on Saturday, the All Blacks play Wales in Cardiff, Scotland in Edinburgh and England at Twickenham.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given the All Blacks have broken several records under Ian Foster since he took over at the start of 2020, including first defeats to Argentina (in Australia and Christchurch) and a home series defeat to Ireland, there will be intrigue over whether Wales can break their 69-year Test victory drought against the All Blacks and if Scotland can win for the first time. Even Japan, coached by Jamie Joseph and Tony Brown, may pose problems given their form at the last World Cup.

“Going up to Europe is always a challenge but compared to where we were this time last year, we were probably eight to 10 weeks on the road before going up to the Northern Hemisphere, whereas everyone has been at home for two weeks and has come in refreshed and will go home for another five days before we hop on the plane,” Retallick said during last week’s camp in Nelson. “There’s a great energy to get up there and get into it.

“It was very tough,” he said of the time away from home last year. “Everyone was in a different situation. We got on with it and it was the way of the world and what people had to do. We were still lucky enough to be able to work. It was tough being away from home from family and partners. Anyone would have found it tough.

“Where the group is at now compared to last year – there’s quite a big difference.”

Ireland celebrate a driving maul try against the All Blacks in Wellington this year. (Source: Photosport)

There will need to be. This year Ireland highlighted real vulnerabilities in the All Blacks’ pack, and while the addition of assistant coach Jason Ryan has strengthened the set piece and driving maul defence considerably, Argentina showed in August that the All Blacks can struggle against well-set and motivated defences – all of which will be present in Cardiff, Edinburgh and London.

“Like we saw against the Irish, they challenged us massively,” he said. “But in terms of where we were in June against them to where we finished in Auckland [a big Rugby Championship win over Australia at Eden Park], we’re in a good spot and built on a lot of those performances which I think people can see.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We obviously know the challenges. But in the Rugby Championship we play each other so much we can work out a few trends, but going up there we have one shot and move on. It’s going to be great. I know a lot of the boys are looking forward to going up there and having some freedom to go out compared to last year.”

Retallick’s point about not being able to size up an opponent and respond a week later is significant because the All Blacks struggled to perform consistently against the Wallabies, Springboks and Pumas in this year’s Rugby Championship.

They finished 1-1 against the Boks and Argentines, and against the Wallabies they were convincing at Eden Park but should have lost a week earlier in Melbourne after letting slip an 18-point lead.

The changes brought about by Ryan after he replaced John Plumtree, however, appear to be significant. The All Blacks, vulnerable to the driving maul, used it as a source of attack against Australia in the second Bledisloe Cup Test and Retallick expected that to continue – even against the big packs up north.

“It’s an area since Jason has come in that has been a massive focus,” he said. “The focus is obviously defending the maul but also using it as a weapon for us. If we can start scoring a few tries and force people to defend it, it opens up other opportunities. It’s awesome to see some of the hard work at training paying off.

Retallick carries the ball against England in his first Test at Twickenham in 2012 - a defeat for the All Blacks. (Source: Photosport)

“We have a real clear understanding of what we want to do and how we want to do it. In Auckland we managed to score a few tries, but it’s about doing it consistently. That’s our challenge now – to keep dominating week-in, week-out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Retallick, 31, an ever present in the All Blacks’ second row since his debut in 2012, is on 98 Test caps.

With Sam Whitelock (132 caps) a late arrival in Tokyo due to an inner ear issue, and Scott Barrett staying in New Zealand due to a family bereavement, Retallick may start against the Brave Blossoms and he will probably do so alongside Tupou Vaa’i.

It means Retallick, who has played three Tests since breaking his cheekbone against Ireland in June, may bring up his 100th-Test milestone against Wales (the selectors may elect to rest him against Scotland before playing him again against England), and he confirmed he had begun thinking about it in earnest.

Retallick will join 10 others in the All Blacks' 100 club, including current players Whitelock, Aaron Smith and Beauden Barrett, with former captain Richie McCaw the holder of the most caps with 148.

“It will be nice to play the 100 and chalk off that milestone," Retallick said. "It’s just a number and you’re only as good as your last performance but it’s something that’s pretty special and not a lot of people have achieved.

“I’ll always remember the first bus ride to Eden Park and feeling so nervous before making my debut. I guess time flies but at the same time it seems quite a while ago. It’s been a hell of a ride.”