All Blacks to face Boks at Twickenham in World Cup warm-up

Source: 1News

The All Blacks will play South Africa at Twickenham in August next year as a final preparation for the World Cup which kicks off in Paris a fortnight later.

Aaron Smith celebrates an All Black tighthead in his side's victory over the Boks in Johannesburg this year. (Source: Photosport)

The two big rivals will play each other on the morning of Saturday, August 26 (NZT). It will be the second time they have met at Twickenham – the first was the World Cup semifinal in 2015 won by the All Blacks 20-18 before they went on to beat Australia in the final.

All Blacks’ head coach Ian Foster said the Test was an ideal hit-out ahead of the team’s RWC opener against France two weeks later.

In 2019, the All Blacks had a World Cup warm-up game against Tonga in Hamilton. In 2015, they played Samoa in an historic Test in Apia before their back-to-back triumph in London.

“This match will form an important part of our preparations for Rugby World Cup,” Foster said. “Matches against the Springboks are always hard-fought and we are expecting nothing less than a titanic battle on this unique occasion.”

Jacques Nienaber, the Springboks head coach, said: “We’re excited to play this vital fixture before the Rugby World Cup at the iconic Twickenham.

“There is a large contingent of passionate expats and Springbok supporters in London, and we have no doubt they will come out in numbers and give us a lift before we attempt to defend our World Cup crown.”

The two nations split their Rugby Championship Tests this year – the Boks winning in Mbombela and the All Blacks gaining revenge in Johannesburg a week later.

SA rugby director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said: “The Springboks and All Blacks share one of the greatest rivalries in rugby, and to face them at Twickenham will be an exciting experience for the players and our fans. I have no doubt it is going to be an epic encounter.”

Bill Sweeney, CEO of the RFU, said: “It’s not often we get the chance to host a Friday evening match under the lights at Twickenham and so it’s fitting that we welcome two of the powerhouses of global rugby. Both nations have sizeable ex-pat communities in London and beyond, who will only contribute to what is sure to be an electric atmosphere.”

