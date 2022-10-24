All Blacks lose 7th squad member as Fainga'anuku returns to NZ

The All Blacks have lost yet another squad member for the start of their Northern Tour before the first Test has even been played with Leicester Fainga'anuku returning to New Zealand.

All Black Leicester Fainga'anuku goes up for a catch and challenges Ireland's Mack Hansen. (Source: Photosport)

The All Blacks confirmed this evening Fainga'anuku had been released for family reasons without further elaboration.

A team spokesperson said the situation was "fast-moving" and management was working through whether a replacement would be needed at this time.

It comes after the All Blacks were forced to leave six squad members behind on Saturday as they departed for Japan.

The Barrett brothers - Beauden, Jordie and Scott - stayed in New Zealand following a family bereavement but join the team in Tokyo this week while halfback Folau Fakatava had a ruptured ACL graft and both Samuel Whitelock and Will Jordan had inner ear problems which grounded them.

Four players were brought in as cover from the All Blacks XV; hooker Asafo Aumua, halfback Brad Weber, utility back Damian McKenzie and lock Patrick Tuipulotu.

Assistant coach Scott McLeod said there was hope their numbers would be bolstered a little bit ahead of Saturday's Test against the Brave Blossoms.

"Will is still going through protocols - it's probably going to be a longer range thing for him," McLeod said.

"Same for Sam - he's going through his protocols but we're hopeful that perhaps at the end of the week he'll be joining us."

McLeod added the team had adjusted to the roster movements in the mean time and were now settled in Japan.

"It's been a crazy few days but we just deal with what's in front of us," he said.

"Everyone's really keen so we've just been working with that energy."