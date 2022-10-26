Major bank latest to hike mortgage rates

Source: 1News

The BNZ has joined the rest of NZ's major banks in lifting mortgage rates following last week's data showing inflation has barely moved.

File picture.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

Following fellow Australian-owned ANZ, Westpac and ASB as well as KiwiBank, BNZ has lifted its fixed-term home loans.

It lifted its one-year special rate from 5.45% to 5.99%, its two-year from 5.69% to 6.09%, its three year from 5.89% to 6.35% and its four and five years rates from 5.99% to 6.35%.

In lifting its rates last week, ANZ - NZ's largest bank - pointed to the fact inflation was at 7.2%, defying predictions of a fall, as one of the reasons for a lift in wholesale market rates, which were being passed on to consumers.

It's widely expected the Reserve Bank will hike the official cash rate at its next update on November 23.

Read More

Earlier this month it was lifted to 3.5%.

New ZealandCost of LivingPropertyEconomy

Popular Stories

1

Kayak found in search for missing kayaker on Lake Rotorua

2

Junior doctor denied Med Council registration calls for change

3

Well-known Kiwis detained in Iran have been released - MFAT

4

Snoop Dogg smokes '150 joints a day', personal blunt roller says

5

James Corden 'deeply regrets' rude comment to New York wait staff

Latest Stories

Christchurch students speak out over sexual assaults, rape in survey

'Great relief' - Ardern on release of Kiwis detained in Iran

Children coerced into sexualised incidents at school

Redemption, legacy in mind as Black Sox's World Cup squad named

Major bank latest to hike mortgage rates

Related Stories

NZ Uber drivers win employment rights court case

'Sticky domestic inflation' not coming down yet - expert

Unruly Kāinga Ora neighbours force New Plymouth mum to use hotels

Kāinga Ora faces legal action over housing development in Auckland