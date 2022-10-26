Julian Savea and wife Fatima cap special week with son's birth

Former All Black Julian Savea and his wife Fatima have finished off a hectic few days with the arrival of their third child.

Julian Savea makes a bruising run in the NPC final.

Julian Savea makes a bruising run in the NPC final. (Source: Photosport)

Savea took to social media this afternoon to share an image of his newborn son fast asleep in a blue onesie and beanie.

"Hello son," Savea wrote.

The wing also confirmed his son's name was Malik Julian Savea and was born earlier today.

Malik's birth comes after Savea flew to Christchurch last week to play for Wellington in the NPC final which the Lions won 26-18 against provincial powerhouse Canterbury.

The title ended a 22-year drought for Wellington - Savea being just 10 when his province last won the title.

He told 1News ahead of Saturday's match he was expecting his son's arrival but was heading to Christchurch regardless.

Julian Savea celebrates after the NPC final.

Julian Savea celebrates after the NPC final. (Source: Photosport)

"I'm going down (to Christchurch) and whatever happens, happens," he told 1News.

"Hopefully he stays in there before the final. Try and win this final and make my way back home."

The plan worked out perfectly with Savea crediting his wife for her support.

"She's a trooper she's been awesome supporting myself," he said.

Julian's brother Ardie and wife Saskia also recently welcomed their third child - also a boy - named Kove Masina-Moon Savea.

