Julian Savea hoping to oversee NPC history - and baby's birth

Little would a 10-year-old Julian Savea know that 22 years after witnessing Wellington win the 2000 NPC title, he'd be back in Christchurch as a player to oversee another final.

If winning Wellington's first NPC trophy after more than two decades and eight final defeats wasn't enough to motivate the winger, he's also expecting the imminent birth of his third child.

"No plan at the moment, I'm going down (to Christchurch) and whatever happens, happens," he told 1News.

"Hopefully he stays in there before the final! Try and win this final and make my way back home," he added with a big smile.

ADVERTISEMENT

That smile gets even bigger when he talks about his wife and expectant mother, Fatima.

"She's pretty ok with it, she's a trooper she's been awesome supporting myself," he said.

Family has been a big influence in Savea's resurgence over the past two years.

After a difficult spell with French club Toulon, a return home with aiga [family] and being around many of the players he came up through the Wellington ranks with has rejuvenated his love of the game.

"It's always good when you have a good group of boys as well, great environment, I'm just loving everyday and coming to training," said the 32-year-old.

"He's a special player, special human to have him in our environment is world class he's been playing some awesome footy," said long time teammate, TJ Perenara.

"A massive part of our team his professionalism, he's just as excited for our young players as he is for the older players he's a real team man," added Wellington Lions coach Leo Crowley.

ADVERTISEMENT

He's also become a proud family man, always keeping a watchful eye over his All Black brother, Ardie Savea.

"He's been pretty awesome, it's not so much what he does on the field but how he holds himself off it.

"He's a real community man and holds himself to a high standard so really proud of him. I'll always keep him on his toes," he said with another grin.

At 32, Savea believes he still has a lot to give to rugby - body willing.

"Yeah, yeah tell that to my knees," Savea laughed.

"I still feel like I can grow, they always say you'll know when it's time to go but it's still not there.

"I'm enjoying rugby and life and trying to keep it at a high standard."