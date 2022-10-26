Harmon to take over as Highlanders skipper

Loose forward Billy Harmon will captain the Highlanders next year.

Billy Harmon, pictured leading out Canterbury for their quarterfinal win against Northland this year, will captain the Highlanders. (Source: Photosport)

It is a significant promotion for Harmon, the Canterbury skipper who impressed for the Highlanders this year under the leadership of Aaron Smith and James Lentjes.

New head coach Clarke Dermody said he had decided on a change of direction.

“From my very first discussion with Billy he was keen to do the job," Dermody said.

"Clearly his level of play on the field is always top-notch but he also brings some great leadership skills to the role. He is a pretty calm and collected sort of a guy and I thought he did an outstanding job with Canterbury this year. I am sure he will add a great deal to our leadership environment this season.”

Dermody said he believed he had a squad which could excel next year.

“When you have players with the Super Rugby experience of Makalio, Marshall, De Groot, Ainsley, Johnstone, Dickson, Mikaele-Tu’u and Frizell, you have a core of guys who know what it takes to deliver at that level.

"Then you combine that with the younger talent available, the likes of Parkinson, Withy, Holland, and others, I believe we have the makings of a very competitive pack.”

The backs have been bolstered by the arrival of former Chiefs’ wing Jonah Lowe, along with Otago'sJona Nareki, who is returning after an injury ruled him out this year.

“We’ve seen a lot of good constructive play from our backs in the various teams they’ve represented at NPC level.

"We’re excited that we have some experience in our game drivers at 9 and 10, some real power in the midfield and a little bit of magic out wide. It’s a pretty settled group in the backs, most of whom have been with us before and I’m sure they will want to create plenty of tries this season” said Dermody.

Highlanders squad

Backs: James Arscott, Connor Garden-Bachop, Marty Banks, Mosese Dawai, Folau Fakatava, Sam Gilbert, Scott Gregory, Mitch Hunt, Vilimoni Koroi, Jonah Lowe, Cameron Millar, Jona Nareki, Fetuli Paea, Aaron Smith, Josh Timu, Thomas Umaga-Jensen.

Forwards: Jermaine Ainsley, Leni Apisai, Nikora Broughton, Daniel Lienert-Brown, Josh Dickson, Shannon Frizell, Ethan De Groot, Billy Harmon (C), Max Hicks, Fabian Holland, Luca Inch, Ayden Johnstone, James Lentjes, Andrew Makalio, Rhys Marshall, Saula Ma’u, Marino Mikaele Tu’u, Pari Pari Parkinson, Hugh Renton, Jeff Thwaites, Will Tucker, Sean Withy.