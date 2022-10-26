Former Blues speedster to join Crusaders

Former Blues wing Melani Nanai has signed with the Crusaders for next season.

Melani Nanai pictured playing for the Blues against the Bulls at Eden Park in 2019. (Source: Photosport)

Nanai, who spent five seasons at the Blues, has more recently been playing in England for Worcester.

He spent three seasons there before signing with Bay of Plenty for this year’s NPC. However, injury prevented him from playing.

Other notable signings for the defending Super Rugby champions are Waikato first-five Taha Kemara, 19, and veteran halfback Willi Heinz, 35.

Kemara will back up All Black Richie Mo'unga and Fergus Burke.

Heinz, who returned to Canterbury this year after representing England – including at the last World Cup, replaces Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi.

Former Hurricanes wing Pepesana Patafilo, 26, has also joined Scott Robertson’s men.

Loose forward Christian Lio-Willie, a former Highlander, joins as a replacement for Pumas flanker Pablo Matera, who left the Crusaders this year immediately after claiming his first ever championship.

Crusaders squad

Props: Joe Moody, Finlay Brewis, George Bower, Oli Jager, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell. Hookers: Codie Taylor, Brodie McAllister, George Bell. Locks: Scott Barrett, Quinten Strange, Mitchell Dunshea, Sam Whitelock, Zach Gallacher. Loose forwards: Ethan Blackadder, Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Sione Havili, Cullen Grace, Corey Kellow, Dominic Gardiner. Halfbacks: Mitchell Drummond, Willi Heinz, Noah Hotham, Richie Mo’unga, Fergus Burke, Taha Kemara. Midfielders: Dallas McLeod, David Havili, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue. Outside backs: Leicester Fainga’anuku, Pepesana Patafilo, Macca Springer, Sevu Reece, Melani Nanai, Chay Fihaki, Will Jordan.