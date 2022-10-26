Former Blues speedster to join Crusaders

Source: 1News

Former Blues wing Melani Nanai has signed with the Crusaders for next season.

Melani Nanai pictured playing for the Blues against the Bulls at Eden Park in 2019.

Melani Nanai pictured playing for the Blues against the Bulls at Eden Park in 2019. (Source: Photosport)

Nanai, who spent five seasons at the Blues, has more recently been playing in England for Worcester.

He spent three seasons there before signing with Bay of Plenty for this year’s NPC. However, injury prevented him from playing.

Other notable signings for the defending Super Rugby champions are Waikato first-five Taha Kemara, 19, and veteran halfback Willi Heinz, 35.

Kemara will back up All Black Richie Mo'unga and Fergus Burke.

Read More

Heinz, who returned to Canterbury this year after representing England – including at the last World Cup, replaces Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi.

Former Hurricanes wing Pepesana Patafilo, 26, has also joined Scott Robertson’s men.

Loose forward Christian Lio-Willie, a former Highlander, joins as a replacement for Pumas flanker Pablo Matera, who left the Crusaders this year immediately after claiming his first ever championship.

Crusaders squad

Props: Joe Moody, Finlay Brewis, George Bower, Oli Jager, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell. Hookers: Codie Taylor, Brodie McAllister, George Bell. Locks: Scott Barrett, Quinten Strange, Mitchell Dunshea, Sam Whitelock, Zach Gallacher. Loose forwards: Ethan Blackadder, Christian Lio-Willie, Tom Christie, Sione Havili, Cullen Grace, Corey Kellow, Dominic Gardiner. Halfbacks: Mitchell Drummond, Willi Heinz, Noah Hotham, Richie Mo’unga, Fergus Burke, Taha Kemara. Midfielders: Dallas McLeod, David Havili, Braydon Ennor, Jack Goodhue. Outside backs: Leicester Fainga’anuku, Pepesana Patafilo, Macca Springer, Sevu Reece, Melani Nanai, Chay Fihaki, Will Jordan.

RugbyCrusaders

Popular Stories

1

Former Blues speedster to join Crusaders

2

Person dies after 'water incident' at West Auckland beach

3

Junior doctor denied Med Council registration calls for change

4

Many Covid-19 cases on one of first cruise ships to return to NZ

5

Snoop Dogg smokes '150 joints a day', personal blunt roller says

Latest Stories

Christchurch students speak out over sexual assaults, rape in survey

NZR didn't 'take into account' All Blacks, Black Ferns clash

Mayor hits pause on plan to sell loved East Auckland reserve

Julian Savea and wife Fatima cap special week with son's birth

Sea Eagles star breaks silence over Manly's Pride jersey saga

Related Stories

Bridge: Family backed call to end RWC hopes, take France deal

Friend to foe: Matera ready for old teammates in Christchurch

Scott Robertson: I want to coach two nations to World Cup glory

Injured Tu’ungafasi replaced by Crusaders strongman for SA tour