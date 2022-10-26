Govt updates travel warnings for Iran amid violent protests

The Government has updated travel warnings for Iran and is urging New Zealanders currently in that country to depart.

A woman shouts during a protest against the Iranian regime. (Source: Associated Press)

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta says the heightened risk of detention and violent protests have prompted the calls.

"In all cases of arbitrary arrest or detention in Iran, the ability of the Government to provide consular assistance through the Embassy and other official channels is extremely limited. It's important that people considering going to Iran think seriously about these risks and heed the travel advice."

Travel bloggers Christopher 'Topher' Richwhite, 34, and Bridget Thackwray, 27, are believed to be "safe and well" after reportedly having been detained in the conservative Islamic Republic since entering the country in July.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said the New Zealanders it had supplying with consular assistance in Iran have now left.

Christopher ‘Topher’ Richwhite and Bridget Thackwray pictured in Alaska. Source: Instagram (Source: Supplied)

1News understands the New Zealand Government had been negotiating for Richwhite and Thackwray's safe release.

Although the reason for their detention has not been confirmed, it's understood the couple may have been accused of using photographic equipment in a restricted or military zone.

Iran has a well-documented recent history of detaining foreign nationals, and Richwhite and Thackwray's detention comes at a time of significant social unrest in the conservative country.

After raising the couple's case with MFAT, 1News agreed to delay reporting on the couple’s plight until now.